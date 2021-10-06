Fundamental Research Increases Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) Price Target to C$2.50

Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 171.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

VGZ stock remained flat at $C$0.92 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,799. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.81 million and a P/E ratio of -41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.25.

Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

