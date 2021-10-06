Citigroup Lowers Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target to $25.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $26.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.02. 47,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,401. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 169.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 43,961 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 26,094 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,555,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

