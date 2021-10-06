Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded down $2.54 on Tuesday, hitting $91.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,845. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $65.63 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,707,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,302,000 after buying an additional 44,274 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,967,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,274,000 after buying an additional 128,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,420,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

