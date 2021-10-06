Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 583 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 350.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

WELL stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.41. 35,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,824. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day moving average is $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.