Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,301,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 754,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $175,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 287.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

WRK traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.78. 45,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,752. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WestRock has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

