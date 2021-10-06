Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 36,430 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,410,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,430 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.46% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $177,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,135,000 after purchasing an additional 688,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 24,049 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 149,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HST. Truist raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 231,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,914,638. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

