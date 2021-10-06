Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Gap Down to $16.14

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.14, but opened at $15.46. Vonage shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 65,470 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VG. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -152.80, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $351.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.85 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,570,854.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,109 shares of company stock worth $2,979,186. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the 1st quarter worth about $68,597,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth $36,582,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vonage in the second quarter valued at $18,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vonage by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after buying an additional 1,104,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vonage by 12.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,380,000 after buying an additional 979,127 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Company Profile (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

