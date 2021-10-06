Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Gap Down to $16.14

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.14, but opened at $15.46. Vonage shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 65,470 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have weighed in on VG. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.
The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -152.80, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,570,854.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,109 shares of company stock worth $2,979,186. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the 1st quarter worth about $68,597,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth $36,582,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vonage in the second quarter valued at $18,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vonage by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after buying an additional 1,104,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vonage by 12.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,380,000 after buying an additional 979,127 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vonage Company Profile (NASDAQ:VG)
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
Further Reading: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.