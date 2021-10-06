Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $181.35 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,128,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 80,583 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $181,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,086,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,107,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,630.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 275,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after buying an additional 259,937 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ST traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,290. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ST. UBS Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.73.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

