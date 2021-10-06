Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in DMC Global by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in DMC Global by 24.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in DMC Global by 20.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in DMC Global by 15.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DMC Global by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOOM traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.86. 1,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,444. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $70.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.80, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. DMC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

