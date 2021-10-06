The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) and MERLIN ENTERTAI/S (OTCMKTS:MERLY) Critical Review

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) and MERLIN ENTERTAI/S (OTCMKTS:MERLY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of The Green Organic Dutchman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of MERLIN ENTERTAI/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The Green Organic Dutchman and MERLIN ENTERTAI/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Green Organic Dutchman 0 1 0 0 2.00 MERLIN ENTERTAI/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares The Green Organic Dutchman and MERLIN ENTERTAI/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Green Organic Dutchman -354.98% -18.84% -13.21% MERLIN ENTERTAI/S N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

The Green Organic Dutchman has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MERLIN ENTERTAI/S has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Green Organic Dutchman and MERLIN ENTERTAI/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Green Organic Dutchman $18.30 million 4.15 -$136.27 million N/A N/A MERLIN ENTERTAI/S $2.25 billion 2.65 $307.00 million N/A N/A

MERLIN ENTERTAI/S has higher revenue and earnings than The Green Organic Dutchman.

Summary

MERLIN ENTERTAI/S beats The Green Organic Dutchman on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of management services to its subsidiaries. The firm produces, cultivates, processes, and distributes cannabis and related products. Its products include dried and fresh cannabis; cannabis plants and seeds, oils, topicals, and extracts; and edible cannabis. The company was founded by Scott Skinner and Jeannette VanderMarel in 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

MERLIN ENTERTAI/S Company Profile

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centres, Seal Sanctuaries, Shreks Adventure, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, and Little BIG City brands. It also operates resort theme parks under the Alton Towers, Chessington World of Adventures, Gardaland, Heide Park, THORPE PARK Resort, and Warwick Castle brands; and LEGOLAND parks under the LEGOLAND Billund, LEGOLAND Windsor, LEGOLAND California, LEGOLAND Deutschland, LEGOLAND Florida, LEGOLAND Malaysia, LEGOLAND Dubai, and LEGOLAND Japan brands. The company operates approximately 120 attractions, 18 hotels, and 6 holiday villages in 25 countries and across 4 continents. Merlin Entertainments plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Poole, the United Kingdom.

