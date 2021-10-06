Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE O traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.48. 139,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,737. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day moving average is $68.36. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.