Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,479. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $594.56 million, a P/E ratio of -70.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIGL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.