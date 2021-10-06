Lido Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 59.8% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at $37,951,435.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,259 shares of company stock valued at $90,266,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $311.50. The stock had a trading volume of 21,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $347.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.23.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.