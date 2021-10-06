Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.38 ($56.92).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRE traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €40.38 ($47.51). The stock had a trading volume of 903,292 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of €43.87 and a 200-day moving average of €42.87. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a one year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.