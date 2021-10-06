Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,064 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.92. The company had a trading volume of 60,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.