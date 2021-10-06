Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NXP remained flat at $$17.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,090. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.32% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

