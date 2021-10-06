Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Given New GBX 1,760 Price Target at Barclays

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,760 ($22.99) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,542 ($20.15) to GBX 1,579 ($20.63) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,880 ($24.56) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,756 ($22.94).

Smith & Nephew stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,283 ($16.76). 2,538,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,671. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,294 ($16.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,384.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,458.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.57%.

In related news, insider Angie Risley acquired 242 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, for a total transaction of £3,436.40 ($4,489.68). Also, insider Rick Medlock bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,326 ($17.32) per share, for a total transaction of £36,465 ($47,641.76).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

