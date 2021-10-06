The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ANDE. TheStreet upgraded The Andersons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Andersons currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

The Andersons stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.43. The Andersons has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.68.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 777.78%.

In other The Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of The Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 2,101.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680,801 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

