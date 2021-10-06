AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

AFCG has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFC Gamma from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.62.

AFCG stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.25. 987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,819. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80. AFC Gamma has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. Equities analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at $12,313,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at $8,570,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 119.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 763,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 414,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at $8,182,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at $8,141,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

