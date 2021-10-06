Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 669 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 105,477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,334,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,725,000 after buying an additional 11,324,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,917,000 after buying an additional 1,569,835 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 45,686.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,639,000 after buying an additional 1,203,393 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,202,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,951 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,035,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,819. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $81.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.87.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

