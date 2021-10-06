Lido Advisors LLC Has $420,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.36.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.98. The company had a trading volume of 37,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,365. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

