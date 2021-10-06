Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

This table compares Monmouth Real Estate Investment and Highwoods Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monmouth Real Estate Investment 54.23% 16.85% 4.75% Highwoods Properties 32.60% 10.23% 4.57%

This table compares Monmouth Real Estate Investment and Highwoods Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monmouth Real Estate Investment $167.82 million 10.93 -$22.14 million $0.78 23.92 Highwoods Properties $736.90 million 6.22 $347.40 million $3.58 12.30

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Monmouth Real Estate Investment. Highwoods Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monmouth Real Estate Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.6% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highwoods Properties has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Highwoods Properties pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has increased its dividend for 23 consecutive years and Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Highwoods Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and Highwoods Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monmouth Real Estate Investment 0 3 2 0 2.40 Highwoods Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50

Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus target price of $19.42, indicating a potential upside of 4.06%. Highwoods Properties has a consensus target price of $44.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.09%. Given Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Monmouth Real Estate Investment is more favorable than Highwoods Properties.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P. Gibson in 1978 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.