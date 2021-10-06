Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Trading 3.2% Higher

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.75. 6,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 994,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

NIU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $146.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 886.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

