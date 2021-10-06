Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by 18.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.30. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,408. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,171 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

