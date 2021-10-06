Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.49. 1,446 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 375,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PASG. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

The company has a market cap of $515.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Passage Bio by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

