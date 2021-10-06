Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading Down 13.6%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) traded down 13.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.07 and last traded at $82.96. 1,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 116,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.98.
The stock has a market cap of $514.97 million, a P/E ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.72.
In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $1,054,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,433.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.
