BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend by 31.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MYI traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,902. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

