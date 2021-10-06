Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $582.79 Million

Analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report $582.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $582.60 million to $582.96 million. Entegris posted sales of $480.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.10.

ENTG stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,633. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.10. Entegris has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,178,368.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 16.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 12.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,573,000 after purchasing an additional 84,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 6.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,422,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

