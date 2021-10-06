DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €44.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.37 ($49.85).

Shares of DWS traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €36.00 ($42.35). 142,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.62. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a fifty-two week high of €41.88 ($49.27). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €38.30 and its 200-day moving average is €38.16.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

