Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by 20.2% over the last three years.

Shares of VTN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. 65 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,831. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $14.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 166.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

