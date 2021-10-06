SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 80.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99,592 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.33. 70,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,301,906. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $354.82.

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

