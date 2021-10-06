Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Jason K. Giordano Sells 4,056 Shares of Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $65,423.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:UTZ traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

