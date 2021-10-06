Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Get Centamin alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CELTF. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 target price on Centamin and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Centamin from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.59.

OTCMKTS CELTF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,103. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. Centamin has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centamin (CELTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.