SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.12 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 266.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,676 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,463,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,516,000 after purchasing an additional 52,524 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 0.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,494,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,153 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,185,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,355,000 after purchasing an additional 23,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of FOX by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,483,000 after purchasing an additional 76,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.04. 15,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,611. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.22. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $841,355.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,881.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 157,112 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock worth $5,246,658 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.