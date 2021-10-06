Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 3,485 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of RPAI stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.28. 59,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,054. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.78 and a beta of 1.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

