Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 1,154 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

Shares of ZTS traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.11. The company had a trading volume of 28,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,261. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.94 and its 200-day moving average is $185.83. The company has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

