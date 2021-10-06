CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on CAI. B. Riley lowered CAI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CAI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair downgraded CAI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

CAI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.94. 1,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.49. CAI International has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $56.22.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.93 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. Equities analysts predict that CAI International will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CAI International’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CAI International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CAI International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CAI International by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

