Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ATZAF. TD Securities upped their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aritzia from $35.17 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Aritzia stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.90. 1,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

