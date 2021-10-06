Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,393 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,661,750. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

