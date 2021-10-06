Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,278 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,830. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.58. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.07 and a 12-month high of $121.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.1561 dividend. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

CM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.