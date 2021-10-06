Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 283.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period.

VONG stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.46. 2,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,143. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.81. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $75.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

