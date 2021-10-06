Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 30.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after acquiring an additional 67,254 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 228,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,077. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $100.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is 16.34%.

HIBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

