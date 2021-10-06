Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 31,457 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,862 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 31,457 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.72. 306,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,163,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.52. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

