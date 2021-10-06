Stephens Inc. AR Has $719,000 Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 413,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,487,000 after acquiring an additional 41,973 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,383,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 133,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 75,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.84. 4,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,165. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

MHK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.62.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

