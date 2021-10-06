Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $3,005,554. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.36. 5,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,581. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $194.67.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.70%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

