The New York Times Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

The New York Times has increased its dividend payment by 43.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. The New York Times has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The New York Times to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Shares of NYT stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.48. 11,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,155. The New York Times has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The New York Times stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,180 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of The New York Times worth $38,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.