Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) to Hold

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Poly is benefiting from the massive shift toward high-fidelity solutions for hybrid work and video collaboration. The company has taken concrete steps to control costs, make disciplined investments in new products and balance supply chain exposures. Its solutions are playing a crucial role in the work-from-home environment with simple user interfaces as people navigate connectivity challenges. It is well-poised as the unified communications and collaboration ecosystem partner backed by its innovative technology and customer-centric go-to-market capabilities. However, it continues to experience tightness in its supply chain due to the global semiconductor chip shortage. Poly depends on a limited group of suppliers for critical hardware components. It faces stiff competition across all end markets, which often leads to intense price wars.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Plantronics stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.53. 3,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,642. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $995.84 million, a P/E ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $431.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Shull bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,432,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Warren Schlichting purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $57,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

