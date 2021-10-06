Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.31. 26,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,440. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.07.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,759.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,272,179.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,412 shares of company stock worth $6,624,257. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $71,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

