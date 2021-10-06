$319.72 Million in Sales Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will report $319.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $322.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $317.70 million. GDS posted sales of $224.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GDS.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of GDS by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. GDS has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.64 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.