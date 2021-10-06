Short Interest in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) Expands By 24.8%

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,950,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:SMFR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.17. 26,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,465. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.55. Sema4 has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sema4 stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,038,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,559,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.85% of Sema4 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

